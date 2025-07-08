The IDF has cleared for publication that Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, aged 20, from Jerusalem, and Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, aged 20, from Jerusalem, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. Both served in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion (97th), Kfir Brigade,

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar and Staff Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech fell, three additional soldiers fell. Their families have been notified and their names have not yet been cleared for publication and will be published later.

Additionally, two soldiers in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion (97th), Kfir Brigade, were severely injured during the incident. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.