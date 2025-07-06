Earlier today (Sunday), the Civil Administration received a report about two Israelis who entered Qalqilya, putting their lives at serious risk. At the same time, another report was received about an Israeli who was identified by locals in the Tulkarm area.

In a swift operation by IDF officers from the Ephraim Coordination and Liaison Headquarters, efforts were made to ensure the safety of the three individuals, along with facilitating their prompt handover, and in recent hours, they were transferred to the security forces.

Over the past week, seven Jews who entered the Qalqilya and Tulkarm areas were rescued — five of them intentionally.