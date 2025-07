Chairman of the Blue and White party, MK Benny Gantz, commented this evening (Sunday) on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to Washington, DC.

"I wish the Prime Minister success on his trip to the United States, which presents an opportunity to advance major decisions for Israel's future. First and foremost — a framework for the return of all the hostages, and the advancement of agreements that will shape the future of the Middle East," said Gantz.