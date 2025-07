The IDF announced that last week (Friday), Sergeant Asaf Zamir was killed and four soldiers were severely and moderately injured during operational activity of the 53rd Armored Corps Battalion in the area of Khan Yunis. Among the wounded was the company commander, who was injured while attempting to rescue the forces.

Shortly after the incident, the IAF struck and eliminated part of the terrorist cell.

The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them.