Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Sergeant Yair Eliyahou, a combat engineer in the northern brigade, and Sergeant Asaf Zamir, a tank crewman in Battalion 53, who were killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Katz sent condolences to the bereaved families, wished a full recovery to the wounded, and praised the soldiers: "Brave fighters who are acting with courage to return the hostages and defeat the Hamas murderers."