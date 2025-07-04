Tzvika Mor, father of hostage Eitan Mor, who was abducted while working as a security guard at a Nova Music Festival, sharply criticized the reactions against Einav Zangauker by left-wingers following her meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The cruel attack by many on Einav Zangauker proves what we have said from day one," he wrote. "The families of the hostages are only of interest to them as a tool to attack the Prime Minister and his government. Shame on you. You are beyond hope."