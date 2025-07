Israeli basketball players Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf have signed four-year contracts with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, with two guaranteed years and team options for the third and fourth years.

Saraf, selected 26th overall in last week's draft, is expected to earn $14.8 million, while Wolf, who was chosen 27th overall, is set to receive $14.3 million. If they do not continue after two years, Saraf will earn $5.9 million and Wolf $5.4 million.