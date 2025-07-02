Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch, aged 19, from Rehovot, a soldier in the Armored Corps 82nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the incident in which Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch fell, a tank commander and a soldier in the Armored Corps 82nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, were severely injured.

During an additional incident, a soldier in the Egoz Unit, Commando Brigade, was severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.