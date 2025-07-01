Netanyahu at the start of the Cabinet meeting: "I am expected to travel next week to the United States for meetings with President Trump.

"These remarks come following the great victory we achieved in Operation Rising Lion. Capitalizing on success is no less important than achieving it. In both aspects, I want to thank you - the government ministers. You are doing - and have done - critical work to realize these accomplishments. I ask, of course, to accelerate all the rehabilitation efforts, which encompass nearly all the ministries here, if not all of them."