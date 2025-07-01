ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) issued a statement saying it was "deeply saddened to learn of the death of Karen Diamond, resulting from injuries sustained during the antisemitic firebombing in Boulder, Colorado, at a peaceful Run for Their Lives walk to bring attention to the hostages being held by Hamas."

The victim had remained hospitalized since the horrific antisemitic attack on June 1. She is the third person killed in an act of antisemitic violence in 2025 while participating in local community gatherings.

“We are devastated by the loss of this beloved member of the Boulder community. Her death highlights the danger of antisemitic rhetoric becoming normalized in our country, resulting in increasing levels of violence aimed at the Jewish community,” said Susan Rona, ADL Mountain States Regional Director.

“This heinous attack, which came just a week after the fatal shooting of a young couple in Washington, demonstrates the urgent need for elected officials and community leaders to take immediate action to stop antisemitism,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, her family and the Boulder Jewish community.”