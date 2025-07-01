Defense Minister Israel Katz announced during a meeting held in response to recent acts of violence against IDF soldiers and security forces that a joint task force will be established, headed by the police and in cooperation with the IDF and Shin Bet, to coordinate the response to the issue. “The security forces operate for the safety of Israel's citizens, and we will not allow or tolerate such serious incidents in any way,” said Minister Katz. According to him, “The main issue is significant police enforcement.”