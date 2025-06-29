The Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Saturday issued a sharp response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent remarks about prioritizing the return of hostages held in Gaza, urging the government to pursue a comprehensive agreement rather than rely on military operations.

“The families of the hostages welcome the fact that after 20 months, the return of the hostages has finally been designated as the top priority by the Prime Minister,” the Forum stated. However, they stressed that “what is needed is release, not rescue,” warning that the wrong approach could endanger both the hostages and IDF soldiers.

Emphasizing public sentiment, the Forum said that “an overwhelming majority of the Israeli public understands that the only way to free them all is through a comprehensive deal and an end to the fighting.”

The statement concluded with a pointed message to the government: “A deal to release all the hostages is the only thing standing between Israel and true victory, and the beginning of national recovery. Bring back the hostages, stop the fighting.”