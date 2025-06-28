New satellite images from Maxar Technologies reveal Iran has initiated repair efforts at its Fordow nuclear facility, targeted last week by US airstrikes. Excavators and bulldozers are visible near bomb craters, suggesting immediate attempts to restore access and assess damage.
(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)
flashes.fullArticleNavigation