The IDF's Arabic language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued an evacuation warning to residents in the central Gaza Strip.

"To all residents of the Gaza Strip in the areas of Nuseirat, Al-Zahraa, and Al-Mughraqa in the neighborhoods of the northern coast, Al-Nuzha, Al-Badi, Al-Busma, Al-Zahraa, Al-Bustan, Badr, Abu Huraira, Al-Roda, and Al-Safa: The IDF is operating with great intensity to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations in these areas and will strike any area used for launching rockets," he stated. "For your safety, immediately evacuate south to the Al-Mawasi area and do not return to the dangerous combat zones. The terrorist organizations continue to bring disaster upon you—evacuate immediately."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)