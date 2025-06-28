UN Secretary-General Guterres condemns the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as "inherently unsafe" and "killing people." Israel's Foreign Ministry blasts Guterres' remarks, says UN is "aligning with Hamas" by opposing GHF efforts and blaming Israel for UN failures and Hamas's actions.

