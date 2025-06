In a post on Truth Social, President Trump slams Iran's Supreme Leader for claiming victory over Israel, stating he saved Khamenei’s life and halted a massive Israeli attack on Tehran. Trump also reveals he ceased working on Iran sanctions relief after Khamenei's "lie".

