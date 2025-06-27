A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting event that occurred in a house in Petah Tikva.

According to reports from medical sources, the boy, a family member, was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a medical center in critical condition.

The police reported that an investigation has been opened to clarify the circumstances of the incident. Preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting occurred from a weapon that is legally possessed by a family member, and the circumstances are still being examined.