Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Israel Katz issue a joint statement: "The State of Israel vehemently rejects the despicable blood libels published in the newspaper "Haaretz," claiming that "IDF soldiers received orders to shoot unarmed Gazans while taking aid from distribution centers."

These are malicious lies intended to tarnish the reputation of the IDF - the most moral army in the world. The IDF operates under difficult conditions against a terrorist enemy that operates out of the civilian population, hiding behind it as a human shield, and employs a whole industry of lies to undermine the legitimacy of the State of Israel. IDF soldiers receive clear orders to avoid harming innocent civilians - and they act accordingly. Israel calls on all free democratic nations to stand by its side in its just and moral struggle against the murderous terrorist organization Hamas."