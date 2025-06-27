The Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, visited the Gaza Strip and assessed that the strike on Iran could advance the IDF's objectives in the southern theater.

According to Zamir, "There is potential for the strike on Iran to promote our goals in Gaza." The Chief of Staff added that in the near future, the IDF is expected to reach the lines defined for the current phase of the fighting as part of the "Gideon's Chariots" plan, after which additional operational options will be considered and presented to the political leadership.

He emphasized: "We will continue to act with determination in order to achieve the two objectives of the campaign - the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas."