The IDF Spokesperson has issued a clarification following media reports, stating unequivocally that there is no directive permitting deliberate fire at uninvolved individuals, including those present at aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip. The IDF firmly rejects claims that its operational directives allow for such actions.

The statement added that the IDF is actively securing the routes leading to distribution centers operated by the American company GHF, to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza residents and not Hamas. As part of its efforts, the IDF is conducting internal reviews and implementing field adaptations aimed at reducing friction with civilians, including the installation of fencing, signage, and the opening of additional access routes.

Incidents involving reports of civilian casualties are currently under investigation. The IDF emphasized that any allegation of deviation from orders will be thoroughly examined, and appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the findings.