Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with the families of Ofra Kedar z"l and Yonatan Samerano z"l, two hostages whose bodies were returned from Gaza this week as part of a special operation conducted by the Shin Bet and the IDF.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu approved the operation while simultaneously leading efforts to eliminate the existential threat from Iran. In his conversations, he expressed condolences on behalf of himself, his wife, and the citizens of Israel, and emphasized that the state is relentlessly working to bring back all hostages—both the living and the deceased.