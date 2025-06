A poll by i24NEWS and Direct Plus polling found that if the elections were held today, the Likud would receive 33 seats.

Bennett 2026, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, would receive 17 seats, the Democrats 13, Shas 11, Yisrael Beytenu nine, UTJ eight, Otzma Yehudit six, National Unity five, Hadash-Ta'al five, Yesh Atid four, and the Religious Zionists four. Balad would not cross the election threshold.