Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Our sources say, ‘The Lord gives strength to His people; the Lord blesses His people with peace.’ We fought with strength against Iran and achieved a great victory. This victory opens the door to a dramatic expansion of the peace agreements. We are working on this vigorously. Alongside the release of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas, there is a window of opportunity here that must not be missed. Not a single day should be wasted.”