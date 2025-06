National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz responded on Thursday to a post on X by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that claimed that Iran "delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face."

Gantz wrote in Farsi: "I advise you, Mr. Khamenei, to come out of your underground hiding place and see what defeat and harm you have brought upon your own people."

He added: "A liar is the enemy of God."