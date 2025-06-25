The IDF reports that an officer was lightly injured during clashes between Israelis and Palestinians following the torching of property in the village of al-Mughayyir in the Binyamin region.

Upon receiving the report, IDF and police forces rushed to the area and worked to disperse the clashes. Five Israeli suspects were arrested and transferred to the Israeli Police for further processing.

Subsequently, several terrorists opened fire from within the village and hurled rocks at the forces, who responded with gunfire toward the source of the shooting and the rock throwers.

The IDF Spokesperson stated: "Hits were confirmed, and it appears there are several wounded and dead."