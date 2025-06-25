President Donald Trump was asked during the NATO Summit what made him sure that the war between Israel and Iran was over.

He responded: "I dealt with both and they're both tiered and exhausted. They fought very hard and viciously. They were both satisfied to go home and get out."

He noted that he guessed that some day it could start again, adding: "I think a big telltale sign is that Iran somewhat, but not much, violated the ceasefire, and Israel had the planes going out that morning, they had a lot of them. 52 of them. I said 'You gotta get them back,' and they got them back, they didn't do anything."