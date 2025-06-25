The White House sent reporters a message on Wednesday, said to be on behalf of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission, that stated: "The devastating US strike on Fordow destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran's military nuclear program, have set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years.

"This achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material."