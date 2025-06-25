The names of six fallen soldiers whose families have been notified were cleared for publication.

- Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, aged 21, from Kfar Yona, a Platoon Commander in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, aged 20, from Rehovot, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff Sergeant Niv Radia, aged 20, from Elyakhin, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, aged 19, from Mazkeret Batya, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant Shahar Manoav, aged 21, from Ashkelon, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, aged 20, from Eshhar, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the incident in which the officer and the soldiers fell, an additional soldier whose family has been notified fell, and his name has yet to be cleared for publication and will be published later.