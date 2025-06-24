Following the situational assessment and the approval of Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, it was determined that as of today (Tuesday), at 20:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, all areas of the country will shift to full activity without restriction.

Communities near the Gaza Strip remain subject to the Southern Command's guidelines.

The changes will be effective from Tuesday, June 24th, 2025, at 20:00 until Thursday, June 26th, 2025, at 20:00.