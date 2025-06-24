Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Saleh Abadi to reiterate the State of Qatar's "strong condemnation" of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

A statement by the Ministry stated that it considers the attack "a blatant violation of its sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Ministry stressed that Qatar reserves the right to respond to this blatant violation in accordance with international law. Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, stressed to the Iranian Ambassador that this violation is "completely inconsistent with the principle of good neighborliness and the close relations between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially as Qatar has always been a proponent of dialogue with Iran and has made tireless diplomatic efforts in this regard." The Minister also stressed the need to "immediately return to dialogue and diplomatic tracks to resolve disputes and outstanding issues, avoid escalation, and halt military operations in an effort to enhance regional and international stability."