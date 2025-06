IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of the Gaza Strip who have not yet evacuated the Jabalia town area and the neighborhoods of Al-Nahda, Al-Rawda, and North Al-Tuffah.

"The IDF is operating with extreme force in your areas to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations. For your safety, evacuate immediately south to Al-Mawasi. Returning to combat zones poses a danger to your lives," the warning stated.