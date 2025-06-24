Interior Minister Moshe Arbel announced on Monday the dismissal of Nazareth Mayor Ali Salam and the dissolution of the city council. In their place, a state-appointed committee will assume leadership of the municipality. The decision follows a commission of inquiry report and police intelligence indicating that the city’s leadership is unfit to carry out its duties.

Police stated that as part of the national effort against organized crime, intelligence was shared with the Interior Ministry supporting the removal of the mayor and council. They added that law enforcement will continue to take firm action against those acting unlawfully and work to remove them from public service.