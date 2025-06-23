The IDF's Persian-language spokesperson issued an urgent warning to civilians in District 7 of Tehran.

The warning reads: "The Israeli military will operate in this area, as it has across Iran in recent days, to strike the military infrastructure of the Iranian regime."

It further states: "Dear civilians, for your safety and well-being, we request that you immediately evacuate the area marked on the map and avoid approaching it in the coming hours. Your presence in this area endangers your lives."