The October Council of Families issued a sharp response to Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, following his recent remark that “the October 7 massacre saved the People of Israel.”

In a statement, the families declared: “A government minister justifying the October 7 massacre is spitting in the faces of bereaved families. We will not allow you to rewrite history. No achievement can justify the failure and abandonment. As time passes, the obligation to establish a state commission of inquiry to prevent the next disaster only grows.”

The 1,500 families represented by the October Council emphasized: “We will continue to fight with all our strength to get answers.”