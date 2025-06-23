Chairman of the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee, MK Yisrael Eichler, addressed the ongoing war with Iran, stating, “The Iranian threat was once something abstract, though its aim—the destruction of the Jewish people—was always known, just like in the days of Haman. Now, the entire People of Israel has united in prayer, and with Divine assistance, very great miracles have taken place.”

He added, “Those who take action have great merit—every soldier, and everyone who prays or does good for others—but all the strength comes from the Holy One, Blessed be He.”

MK Eichler expressed gratitude for the return of the bodies of the murdered hostages from Gaza, wished for the return of all hostages, and a full recovery for the wounded.