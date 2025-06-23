US President Donald Trump held a phone call overnight with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the US strike in Iran.

Starmer’s office reported, “The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East, reiterated the serious threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program to international security, and reviewed the actions taken by the US last night to reduce the threat. They agreed that Tehran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.” The statement also noted that both leaders emphasized “the need for Iran to return to the negotiating table as soon as possible and to move toward a sustainable agreement.”