A short while ago, approximately 20 IAF fighter jets conducted intelligence-based strikes using over 30 munitions on military targets in Iran.

As part of the strikes, the IAF struck storage and missile launching infrastructure sites intended to harm the State of Israel, as well as satellites and military radar sites used for creating an aerial intelligence assessment in Kermanshah and Hamedan in western Iran.

In addition, a surface-to-air missile launcher was struck in the area of Tehran.

"The IDF continues its efforts to degrade the military capabilities of the Iranian regime and achieve aerial superiority over Iranian airspace in order to protect the State of Israel," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.