Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar spoke on Sunday with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

During the conversation, Sa'ar told his counterpart that the US "acted as the leader of the free world" when it struck Iranian nuclear facilities.

"Western civilisation must back the US now. Now the international community must enforce a change in Iran's destabilizing behavior, promotion of terrorism and nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Israel will continue its operation in Iran according to its goals. I also updated him on the operation to bring home the bodies of three of our hostages and stressed our commitment to releasing all of our hostages," he stated.