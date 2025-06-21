A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel.

The public is requested to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.

The defense is not hermetic, therefore, it is essential to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)