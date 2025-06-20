US President says it's "very hard" to ask Israel to stop Iran airstrikes while they're winning, adds his two-week period for Iran is to see if "people come to their senses".
(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)
(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Read more