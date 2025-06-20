Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, near the site where an Iranian missile struck earlier this week, causing significant damage.

"This is the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, where the most advanced research in human biology is conducted—medical research, genetic research," Netanyahu said.

"This research was shattered by a missile from the evil regime. They seek to destroy human progress. That is the essence of this regime. They have enslaved and oppressed their people for nearly 50 years—half a century. Iran is the leading terrorist regime in the world. It must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. This is Israel’s mission: to save itself from the Iranian threat of annihilation. In doing so, we are saving many, many others."