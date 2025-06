IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addressed the ongoing conflict against Israel's enemies, emphasizing the severity of the threat and the need for long-term preparedness.

'In order to eliminate a threat of this magnitude, against such an enemy, we must be ready for a prolonged campaign,' said Zamir, 'the IDF is prepared. Day by day, our freedom of action expands, and the enemy's freedom of action narrows.'