Israel updated on Friday that since the beginning of the operation a week ago, Iran launched 450 ballistic missiles and about 400 UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). Missiles have fallen in over 50 locations.

24 people were murdered and 1,217 people injured: 12 in serious condition, 49 in moderate condition, 1,156 with light injuries.

30,735 damage claims have been received by the Israel Tax Authority:

• 25,040 related to buildings.

• 2,623 related to vehicles.

• 3,006 related to other property.

8,190 people were evacuated from their homes.