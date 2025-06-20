Israel updated on Friday that since the beginning of the operation a week ago, Iran launched 450 ballistic missiles and about 400 UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). Missiles have fallen in over 50 locations.
24 people were murdered and 1,217 people injured: 12 in serious condition, 49 in moderate condition, 1,156 with light injuries.
30,735 damage claims have been received by the Israel Tax Authority:
• 25,040 related to buildings.
• 2,623 related to vehicles.
• 3,006 related to other property.
8,190 people were evacuated from their homes.