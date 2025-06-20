More than 60 Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked dozens of military targets in Iran overnight (Thursday) under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Division using about 120 munitions.

During the night, several industrial sites for missile production in the Tehran area of Iran were targeted. These sites had been built over the years and comprised the industrial focal point of the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

Among the sites that were attacked were military industrial sites for producing missile components and sites for manufacturing raw materials used for casting missile engines.