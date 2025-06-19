Toomaj Salehi, an Iranian rapper known for his opposition to the regime, was reportedly arrested in the south of the country.

The artist's official page on X stated: "There is no information about the detaining authority, his place of custody, or his health condition. The government is directly responsible for any harm to his health or life."

Salehi was previously arrested and sentenced to death due to his participation in the protests in 2022, but was later released after the sentence was overturned.