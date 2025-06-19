Starting today (Thursday), the Alon Headquarters of the Home Front Command will operate the Ministry of Transportation’s call center for Israelis abroad seeking to return to Israel.

The call center was established to assist and handle inquiries from Israeli citizens, with an emphasis on managing exceptional cases requiring special prioritization for returning to Israel.

The center, under the authority of the Ministry of Transportation, will be staffed by experienced service representatives who regularly operate the IDF's Meitav, Mofet, and Human Resources Directorate call centers. The call center will initially only provide service in Hebrew.

The center will operate Sunday - Thursday, 24 hours a day, and on Fridays until 13:00 and in emergency mode on Saturday. It can be reached at 077-7703003.