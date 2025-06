The IDF spokesperson in Persian issued an evacuation warning for the Arak-Khondab area in Iran.

"The IDF continues to operate in the area, as it has in recent days across Iran, targeting the Iranian regime’s military infrastructure. Dear citizens, for your safety and well-being, we request that you immediately evacuate the designated area in the villages of Arak-Khondab, in accordance with the map. Your presence in this area endangers your lives," the statement read.