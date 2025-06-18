A number of pro-America, pro-Israel organizations, including Betar NY, the Zionist Organization of America, Americans against Anti Semitism, and others, will gather on Thursday, June 19, at 4 pm outside of the Iranian consulate at 622 3rd Avenue at 41st.

Protestors, including Morton Klein, President of ZOA, Dov Hikind, and many others, will gather holding American and Israeli flags.

“We will gather in support of Israel and America during this time of war against these brutal global terrorists. We will stand against the Iranian regime and urge Israel to take all actions necessary to ensure Iran doesn’t obtain nuclear weapons. We will thank Israel for all they are doing to keep the world safe," the organizers stated

Protestors are expected to end the rally with a march to the Israeli consulate, where they’ll express support for the Jewish state.