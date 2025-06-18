Iran's mission to the United Nations denied Trump's claim that Iranian officials suggested coming to the White House.

"No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to 'take out' Iran’s Supreme Leader," the mission wrote on X. "Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance. "Iran shall respond to any threat with a counter-threat, and to any action with reciprocal measures."