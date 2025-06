A short while ago, the IAF completed a series of strikes in western Iran.

As part of the strikes, a number of sites and dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers were struck.

In addition, since the morning, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on surface-to-air missile launch sites and radars embedded in western Iran.

The IAF continues to operate in Iranian airspace in order to locate and neutralize launchers aimed at the Israeli home front.